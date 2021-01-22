'No fresh exam for postponed papers of class 11'

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided not to conduct fresh exam of class 11th for the papers which were postponed due to heavy snowfall in the first week of January.

Director academics, JKBOSE has notified that the examination of the theory papers which were scheduled to be held on January 3 and 6, besides the external practical, of class 11th annual regular session 2020 of Kashmir and Warwan, Kishtwar district in Jammu winter zones will not be conducted afresh. “The exams (which) were postponed due to heavy snowfall shall not be held now,” the notice reads.

The notice states that the marks in left over theory papers that were postponed shall be awarded proportionately as the mean of the marks obtained by the candidate in other theory papers in which he/she has appeared.

A board official said the exam was postponed on January 3 for Mathematics and applied mathematics of science stream, Sociology in Arts stream and one subject on Home Science stream. However, the examination of commerce stream was completed before the snowfall.

“On January 6th, we had scheduled examination of additional (vocational) subjects which was postponed as well,” the official said.