No Friday congregational prayers held at major masjids

The Friday congregational prayers remained suspended for the consecutive fifth week at major shrines and masjids in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to contain COVID19.

Most of the major shrines including revered Dargah Hazratbal, Dastigeer Sahib shrine, Makdoom Sahib Shrine, Khanqah-e-Molla and others are situated in Srinagar. These are managed by J&K Muslim Waqf Board.

Waqf Board officials said that the congregational prayers and regular prayers at the masjids and shrines affiliated to it continue to remain suspended as a precautionary measure to contain COVID19.

He confirmed that no Friday congregational prayers were held at any of the shrines or masjids in view of the pandemic.

He added that people need to remain alert to defeat the pandemic “even though the number of COVID19 cases are declining every day.”

On 30 April, the Waqf Board had announced suspension of regular prayers for the time being at the masjids and shrines affiliated to it. The decision had been taken after threadbare discussion with the Islamic scholars.

No Friday congregational prayers were held at Jamia Masjid Srinagar also for consecutive 5th week.

The other religious places including Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi at Rainawari, Roman Catholic Church and Family Catholic Church, also located in Srinagar city, have suspended prayers in view of the pandemic.

COVID restrictions continue:

Strict Corona restrictions continued in Kashmir for the 31st day.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration last week extended the COVID curfew, which was supposed to end on May 23, by another week till May 31 in all 20 districts of the Union Territory amid no letup in the number of fresh coronavirus cases and deaths. This was the fourth successive extension of COVID curfew since April 29 in the valley, where the vaccination drive has picked up after severe criticism over non-availability of jabs for several weeks.