No Friday prayers offered anywhere in JK

On the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan today, no congregational prayers were offered anywhere in J&K. This was the sixth consecutive Friday when no congregational prayers were offered due to outbreak of covid19 and countrywide lockdown announced by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

“On the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan, Muslims prayed at their homes and no congregational prayers reported from anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir. #StayHome #StaySafe,” police said in a statement.

Since Friday morning, Police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around the residential areas of the city and elsewhere in the valley announcing restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and appealing the people to stay indoors.

The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only few pharmacies and grocery shops remaining open. The roads wore a deserted look as only employees working in emergency sectors are being allowed to move.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 20 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The measures were taken after a 67-year-old woman from the Khanyar area of the city, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19.