No impact of Ladakh situation in Kashmir: General Raju

General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt General B S Raju, on Saturday said there was no impact of the prevailing Ladakh situation in Kashmir valley.

“So far there has been no impact of prevailing Ladakh situation in the Valley,” General Raju told the Greater Kashmir in an interview.

“Ladakh is being overlooked by 14 Corps and they are managing that,” he said. “As far as I know the situation is under control there. There has been no de-induction of troops from the Valley, but some formations from outside were moved to Ladakh, and the road to Ladakh passes through Kashmir valley.”

The top Army commander said that Pakistan has mobilised troops along LoC. “But any misadventure will be repelled with punitive response. We are alert round the clock,” he said.

“Pakistan recently said that they apprehend an attack from Indian side. They are probably doing the mobilisation for their own defence,” he added.

General Raju said that ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) are happening as per the ‘old strategy’ in which it wants to push in more militants into the Valley. “As compared to last year, the violations are less and these have nothing to do with the Ladakh situation.”

About the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, the GOC said that there are no clear directions yet.

“Yesterday LG sahib told us during the Unified Headquarters meeting that so far there are no clear cut directions. It might be a very short affair, opening and closing ceremony. The Army is ready.”

About the intense anti-militancy operations going on in Kashmir, the top Army commander said operations are being carried jointly on human and tech based inputs.

He said that they are trying their best to keep the local youth away from joining militancy.

About the Tosamaidan firing range, where shells explode at times resulting in casualties to civilians, General Raju said that people informing them about any live shells would be awarded between Rs 1000 to 5000. “Once they inform the local unit the shells will be diffused.”