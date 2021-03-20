No infiltration, no ceasefire violation this year: DGP

Hoping that 2021 would be better than the previous year, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said no infiltration has taken place so far this year and there has also been no ceasefire violation.

“I would love to see zero infiltration throughout the year 2021. There has been zero infiltration on the LoC and no fresh ceasefire violation was reported,” Singh told reporters on sidelines of a sports event organised by police here.

He said 2020 was one of the best years. “I hope 2021 is better than the previous year,” he added.

Answering a query about the recent militant acts in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir, the DGP said that the situation is not alarming. “Some youth have joined militancy in Srinagar as they were radicalised by those elements who are not happy with the peace,” he said. “We will deal with such issues.”

“But there are areas where our religious leaders, social leaders, people from the media have to put heads together and see that youth don’t fall to prey to violence,” he said.

Singh said that drugs were one of major concerns and emerging challenges.

The DGP, who was flanked by Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that J&K Police has set up a wing to control the drugs in J&K. “They seize drugs now on a daily basis. More efforts have been put in place to check the menace.”

“When militancy was routed out of Punjab in 90s, our neighboring country smuggled narcotic drugs to trap youth in drug related illegal activities. Pakistan is still using narcotic drugs in a well laid mechanism to spoil the careers and lives of youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“The youth participating here are giving a message to all, as to how to get engaged in positive activities and not to fall prey to drugs. Sports activities not only improve physical strength but also channelise positive energies in the right direction,” he said.

Deputy Inspector General of Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar, outgoing SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, and zonal SPs were present on the occasion.