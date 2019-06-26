No intelligence failure in Pulwama attack: Govt

Also Read | Auto Draft

Government on Wednesday said there was no intelligence failure in the Pulwama attack.

Asked whether the reasons of Pulwama attack was a failure of intelligence, G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha replied, “Jammu and Kashmir is affected by militancy sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. However, owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards militancy and sustained action against the militants by the security forces, a large number of militants have been neutralized during the past few years.”

He said, “All agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on a real-time basis. The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider.” On 14 February this year, 40 Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) personnel were killed in a car bomb attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.