No large I-Day gatherings: Govt

The Centre has asked all states to avoid large congregations, ensure social distancing and webcast the Independence Day events as the novel coronavirus cases continue to spiral unabated.

In an advisory, the Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers should be invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic. It said some people who recovered from the infection might also be invited.

“Therefore, all programmes should be organised in a way that large congregations of people are avoided and technology is used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion,” the advisory said.

The events organised could be webcast in order to reach out to people at large, who are not able to participate, it said.

The ministry said it would be appropriate that the theme of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a self-reliant India, was suitably spread and publicised through various activities and messages in the functions and on social media during the Independence Day celebrations.

Every year, the Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. This year also, the Independence Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion, it said.

On Friday, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 12,87,945 and the death toll mounted to 30,601. There are 4,40,135 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) presently in the country.

In its advisory, the Home Ministry said it was imperative to follow certain preventive measures while organising various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations amid the pandemic.