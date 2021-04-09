Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 12:33 AM

No live coverage of encounters: IGP reiterates

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 12:33 AM
Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Friday reiterated that media won’t be allowed to go near the encounter sites. Talking to reporters, the IGP said he has directed District SSPs to brief the media about the encounters and other situations.

“No live media will be allowed,” the IGP said, adding that encounters can also pose threat to the media men. “A stray bullet can harm anybody at an encounter site.”

