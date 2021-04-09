No live coverage of encounters: IGP reiterates

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Friday reiterated that media won’t be allowed to go near the encounter sites. Talking to reporters, the IGP said he has directed District SSPs to brief the media about the encounters and other situations.

“No live media will be allowed,” the IGP said, adding that encounters can also pose threat to the media men. “A stray bullet can harm anybody at an encounter site.”

Two days ago, Kumar has asked media persons not to come close to encounter sites and “law and order spots.” “No operational content should be carried which is likely to incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national sentiment,” he had said.