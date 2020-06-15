No more appointments under SRO-202: J&K Govt

In a major relief to youth, the J&K Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu today decided that no fresh appointments under SRO-202 will be made. The probation period of employees already appointed under this provision has been reduced to two years.

“Administrative Council chaired by LG GC Murmu takes historic decision. No fresh appointments under SRO-202. Probation period of old appointees reduced from 5 to 2 years. Massive step toward employees’ welfare,” Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

The Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jatinder Singh, tweeted, “LG Jammu and Kashmir Murmu just now called up to convey that as suggested to him, SRO-202 will not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under SRO-202, the probation period has been reduced to two years. Must compliment him for prompt response.”

Pertinently, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam-headed committee, which was appointed to examine the SRO, had also made recommendation to do away with the provision in future appointments. “There will be Rs 54 crore financial implication in first year,” an official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has made around 13000 appointments under SRO-202 since 2015 when it was unfolded by the PDP-BJP Government.

Before today’s decision, these appointees had to complete five years of probation period and in comparison to other employees they would get less salary during their probation.