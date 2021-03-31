Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:32 AM

No mutated strain found in Kashmir: Officials

Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

No traces of mutated viruses of COVID19 have been traced in Kashmir, officials of the health department said today.

Amid reports that the strains of mutant viruses have been traced among travellers in Kashmir, Epidemiologist/SSO Kashmir, Dr. Talat Jabeen said, “Luckily so far we have not found mutant viruses in any of the patients who were tested.”

“Though yesterday we sent a few samples of travellers who were tested for COVID to outside testing labs after our experts had some suspicions, the report of these samples is yet to come. Samples of patients are sent outside J&K for genome testing to find out the presence of mutant viruses,” she said.

A new double mutant strain of coronavirus has been found amid surge in cases in Maharashtra and Punjab. While the government said the surge was not linked to any of the mutations according to available data, the proportion of such cases has increased in Maharashtra, where more than 200 cases were detected with the double mutant strain. Delhi had nine such cases.

