No plan at any level to abrogate Article 35A: Governor Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that there is no plan at any level to abrogate Article 35-A. He reiterated that people should not pay heed to rumors making rounds about Centre mulling to do away with special domicile rights of the J&K residents.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

“I assure you that there is no plan at any level to abrogate Article 35-A this time, all what you are hearing are rumours being spread by some people with vested interests,” Governor Malik told reporters at the sidelines of a function here.

Referring to the comments of political leaders about the Article 35 A, he said, “All I can say that there is no truth in their claims about abrogation of the special status.”

Asked about the visit of former chief minister and PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti to south Kashmir, the Governor took at dig at her by saying that “she needs to travel and meet people as her party is facing trouble. I would suggest her to visit these places as she is on a weak wicket this time.”

Replying to another query about Mehbooba calling for an All Party Meet to “save the special status of J&K” the Governor said, “This is her political decision. Nobody can stop her from doing this. She is the daughter of my friend and I have nothing to say against her.”