No shortage of life-saving drugs, oxygen: J&K Govt

Amid growing number of daily Covid-19 cases and deaths, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday clarified that there was no shortage of either life saving drugs or medical oxygen in any of the districts.

Addressing a hurriedly conveyed press conference late evening, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, said “some elements” were projecting that there was shortage of medical oxygen or Remdesivir, which was completely wrong.

“Some quarters and some elements are projecting an incorrect picture about the shortage. There is no shortage of either oxygen or Remdesivir in any of the districts,” Khan said. The Advisor said at present 20 tons of medical oxygen was available with J&K which was “sufficient to meet the demand in the hospitals for addressing the needs of Covid-19 patients”.

“The projection that Covid management system has been weak is totally wrong,” Khan said. He said Jammu and Kashmir has placed the largest order in the country for 1.25 crore Covid-19 vaccines followed by Uttar Pradesh. “The order for vaccines has already been placed and the consignments have already been dispatched. We expect to roll out the supplies in a day or two. The rumour mongering that there is a shortage of Covid vaccines is not correct,” Khan said.

Khan said a 1000 LPM (Litre Per Minute) oxygen plant will be commissioned in Bijbehara soon while 1000 LPM oxygen plants each in Kulgam and Srinagar are also on the anvil.

Addressing the media persons, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, said there were 1600 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients across 20 hospitals in the Valley. “We need 3.26 crore LPM oxygen for these beds while we have a surplus availability of 5.43 crore LPM,” Pole said. He said 111 ventilator beds were available adding that efforts were being made to increase the oxygen beds in Kashmir hospitals.