No shortage of oxygen supply in J&K: Govt tells HC

J&K government has informed the High Court about the steps it has taken to deal with the second wave of Covid-19.

In an affidavit filed before the division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar, Financial Commissioner, Health

and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo has stated that there was no shortage of supply of oxygen in J&K and the drugs were also available in adequate quantities to tackle Covid-19 patients.

The affidavit attested that 3 oxygen generation plants of 3166 LMP and 6 oxygen plants of 6590 LMP were “functional” in Jammu and Kashmir provinces respectively. It said that further 4 plants of 4000 LMP would be made functional in Jammu province and 17 plants of 30000 LMP would be made functional in Kashmir province within 15 days.

The affidavit stated that that there was no shortage of beds in the hospitals. Out of total 3062 Covid dedicated beds, the affidavit says that 1354 beds are in Jammu province and 1708 are in Kashmir.

While the affidavit indicates that out of the total 2724 beds with oxygen, 1127 are in Jammu province and 1597 in Kashmir. The affidavit further reveals that out of 338 ICU beds with ventilators 227 and 111 are in Jammu and Kashmir province respectively. While the affidavit underscores that tele-consultation is also available for all Covid patients, it says the government has issued the directions that all oxygen plants shall run on full capacity and there shall be no diversion of oxygen to non-medical purpose.

The affidavit also states that as per the latest treatment protocol issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences all Covid patients have been classified as mild, moderate and severe for the purposes of hospitalization.“It is only in severe cases where oxygen is needed that hospitalization may be necessary”.

The affidavit further underlines that Covid control rooms have been established in all the districts Of J&K for attending the grievances related to persons found Covid positive and are operational round the clock.

“Free ambulance service is available 24 X 7 to all on toll free number 108 and at toll free number 102 for pregnant women and sick infants,” it said.