The vehicular traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain suspended on Wednesday in connection with weekly maintenance and repairs of the road.

The highway remains closed every Wednesday as per the orders issued by the government to facilitate repairs and maintenance of the road.

Meanwhile, traffic police headquarter Jammu/Srinagar also issued an advisory stating that no vehicular movement shall be allowed between Nashri and Jawahar tunnel on 5 May 2021.