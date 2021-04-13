Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 12:43 AM

No traffic on highway today

File Photo
The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall remain suspended on Wednesday in connection with weekly repairs and maintenance of the road.

Recently, the authorities had shifted the “traffic dry day” from Friday to Wednesday for carrying out repairs of the highway.

A fresh order issued by the government had said: “For undertaking major repairs and maintenance works of NH-44, all Wednesdays falling in April and May 2021 would be traffic dry days”.

Meanwhile, the traffic police, headquarter Srinagar, issued an fresh advisory stating that there will be no traffic movement on either side of the highway on Wednesday in view of repair and maintenance work between Udhampur and Jawahar tunnel.

They asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

