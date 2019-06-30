No Yatra vehicle to move via Mughal Road: Admin

State administration has directed that no AmarnathYatra vehicle will be allowed from the Mughal Road, while advising the pilgrims to opt for the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for the purpose.

In an official statement, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that directions have been conveyed to them by the state administration that no yatra vehicle will be allowed to ply through the Mughal Road.

“The directions are for both the vehicles from within the state and those from outside,” the DC Poonch in the statement said.

Meanwhile, DC Rajouri Mohammad AijazAsad, in an official statement said that the state administration has conveyed to them the similar directions.

Consequently, the DC Rajouri has directed the SDM Thanamandi, Tehsildars of Nowshera, Rajouri, Thanamandi and Manjakote to ensure that directions are implemented. SSP Rajouri, YougalManhas also confirmed the directions saying that that all the yatris should opt for the officially notified route i.e. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

YATRA VEHICLE SEIZED ON THE MUGAL ROAD

Authorities Sunday seized a vehicle on the Mughal Road, which was carrying Amarnathyatris in violation of order issued by the state administration asking the Yatris to use Jammu-Srinagar National Highway only.

In a press handout, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said a tempo traveller bearing number JK02AW 8014, which was carrying 14 yatris, was intercepted while it was on way to valley via the Mugal Road.

The vehicle was moving on the Mughal Road in violation of the order stating that ‘no Yatra vehicle shall be allowed to move on the Mughal Road.’

The SSP said the vehicle was seized by police station Surankote and a case FIR number 155/19 under sections 188 RPC was registered. He said the driver namely Ashok Kumar son of PyareLal of KotBhalwal Jammu was arrested. He said that any violation of the order will be dealt with sternly.