Nobody will forcibly take land from people: Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina on Thursday said that nobody will forcibly take land from the people of UT and asked the mainstream political parties not to “incite” people on this issue.

“Nobody will forcibly take the land from the people of Kashmir,” Raina told Greater Kashmir. “If anybody wants to sell the land somebody can purchase it.”

Raina’s statement came after various mainstream political parties in J&K including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), condemned the amendments to the land laws which allowed people from any part of the country to purchase land in J&K.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has also that they will fight for comprehensive domicile rights on land and jobs for J&K residents. The party said it would take up its reservations on this issue with the top leadership in the country.

The senior BJP leader said that they want to assure the people of J&K that their land is safe and there is no threat to demography. “The people of J&K are being instigated by some leaders that demography is being changed and Kashmir is on sale,” he said. “This is only a propaganda by them to hoodwink the people and that has been their tradition for last 70 years.”

Raina asked the mainstream leaders to desist from “instigating” the people. “Violence and the culture of separatism had destroyed the economy and peace of the region,” he said while asking the “stakeholders” to avail of the opportunity to usher in peace.

“The vast majority of the population in Kashmir was yearning for peace for the sake of the future of their children,” Raina said.

“The atmosphere in Kashmir is being deliberately vitiated for personal and political gains which have caused immense loss to the Kashmiri culture of peaceful coexistence,” he added.