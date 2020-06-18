Non-joining within prescribed time can cost your job

J&K government has asked all the administrative secretaries to incorporate ‘cancellation clause’ in appointment orders for automatic cancellation of appointment in case the recruited person fails to join within 21 days of the order.

Issuing a fresh circular, the General Administration Department, has expressed concern over non-incorporation of such clause by some departments in appointments orders.

“It has been observed that despite issuance of circular instructions some departments are still not adhering to the instructions leading to delay in cancelation of appointments,” reads the circular issued by the GAD’s Additional Secretary, Charandeep Singh.

The circular states that due to the delay in cancellation of appointments, the departments fail to operate the waiting list within the stipulated time period and take up the matter with GAD for revalidation of waiting list which is not in consonance with the governing rules. “This leads to avoidable administrative complicacies and litigations,” it says. “The candidates who fail to join within a period of 21 days from the date of issuance of appointment order shall forego their right to appointment which shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab initio without any further notice,” the circular reads.

The circular has directed all the administrative secretaries to incorporate the clause as stranded condition in all the appointment orders as may be issued by the departments or their heads of the departments or subordinate offices.