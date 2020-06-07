Non-local COVID19 positive man dies at SMHS Hospital

A non-local COVID19 positive man admitted at SMHS Hospital died today, taking the COVOD19 mortality here to 41.

The 38-year old man was admitted at SMHS Hospital on Saturday. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said the patient had a brain hemorrhage and was critical when admitted. “As he needed intensive care, we also took his sample for COVID19 testing,” Dr Chaudhary said. He said the sample tested positive today while the patient also expired. The deceased, MS said, was working as a tailor near Lal Chowk area.

The body of the deceased, Dr Chaudhary said, was yet to be released when this report was filed. “We have informed district administration and the body is in mortuary,” he said. The death is the 41st attributed to the viral illness here. Most of those who died were suffering from a co-morbid condition. Srinagar district with 11 deaths has reported the highest mortality due to the virus.