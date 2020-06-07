Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 2:51 AM

Non-local COVID19 positive man dies at SMHS Hospital

Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 2:51 AM
File Pic
Representational Pic

A non-local COVID19 positive man admitted at SMHS Hospital died today, taking the COVOD19 mortality here to 41.

The 38-year old man was admitted at SMHS Hospital on Saturday. Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said the patient had a brain hemorrhage and was critical when admitted. “As he needed intensive care, we also took his sample for COVID19 testing,” Dr Chaudhary said. He said the sample tested positive today while the patient also expired. The deceased, MS said, was working as a tailor near Lal Chowk area.

Trending News
Representational Pic

CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

The body of the deceased, Dr Chaudhary said, was yet to be released when this report was filed. “We have informed district administration and the body is in mortuary,” he said. The death is the 41st attributed to the viral illness here. Most of those who died were suffering from a co-morbid condition. Srinagar district with 11 deaths has reported the highest mortality due to the virus.

Related News