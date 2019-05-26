Normalcy returns to Valley after 2 days

Normalcy returned to the Valley on Sunday after two days of shutdown and restrictions imposed in the wake of the killing of Zakir Musa in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama district on Thursday.

No restrictions were in place in any part of the valley on Sunday. However, sources said minor protests were seen in old Srinagar.

Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments reopened this morning while public transport operated normally.

The weekly Sunday market at the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through the LalChowk city centre remained open.

Zakir Musa, head of the AnsarGhazwat-ul-Hind, was killed in an encounter with security forces at Dardsara village of Tral in the south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

Fearing law and order problems, authorities had imposed curfew in parts of Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure on Friday. The curfew continued on Saturday in view of a strike call given the Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani against the killing of Musa and a civilian, Zahoor Ahmad a resident of Naira Pulwama by unidentified gunmen on Thursday.

Mobile internet was also suspended on Thursday night across the valley, but the low-speed service was restored in most parts on Saturday evening following improvement in the situation. The high-speed mobile internet service continued to remain barred.

PROTESTS IN SOIBUG

Meanwhile, people at Soibug area in Budgam district Sunday held protests against the alleged beating of two youths by the security forces.

Sources said a large number of people took to the streets on Sunday against the alleged detention and thrashing of two boys by the security forces at Dharmuna village in Budgam.

The protesters alleged that during demonstrations in the aftermath of militant commander Zakir Musa’s killing, security forces detained some youths belonging to Dharmuna village.

Family members of one of the two boys alleged that both had been ruthlessly beaten by the soldiers.

One of the injured FazilFayaz Malik, 14, of Soibug village was referred to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), where his condition is said to be critical.

Doctors said that Fazil has been placed on ventilator.

PRO defence Col Rajesh Kalia said that details are being ascertained. “We are ascertaining the facts,” he told Greater Kashmir.