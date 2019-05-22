Northern Army Commander briefs Governor about security situation

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, an official spokesman said.

He said that the Lt Gen Singh briefed the Governor about the overall security situation along the International Border, Line of Actual Control, Line of Control and hinterland and the anti-militancy operations being conducted by the Army.

The Governor and the Army Commander also discussed the security arrangements in place for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra 2019.