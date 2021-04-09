Northern Army Commander visits LoC

Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi visited forward posts on the Line of Control and in the hinterland to review the overall security scenario in Kashmir. The Army Commander was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen DP Pandey, defence spokesperson in a statement said.

He was briefed on the current situation on the LoC including the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness. “The Army Commander laid special emphasis on maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire as per the understanding reached by DGMOs in February 2021,” it said.

He, however, reiterated the necessity of “not letting our guard down”. During his interaction with the troops, he applauded their selfless service, motivation and high spirits.

In the hinterland, the Army Commander reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra. He exhorted the troops to continue with people friendly approach in conduct of intelligence-based anti-militancy operations.

He complimented the soldiers for the efforts in pursuit of peace and stability in Kashmir.