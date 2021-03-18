Not seeing Assembly elections this year too: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said he doesn’t expect assembly elections happening in 2021.

“The Delimitation Commission has been given a one-year extension and who knows it may be given more time. So I don’t see assembly elections happening this year too,” Omar said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of party function organized to pay tributes to NC leader Wali Muhammad Itoo on his death anniversary in Kulgam district.

Omar, however, said his priority was to strengthen his party at the grass-root level and not the elections.

On the decentralization of power through DDCs, Omar said, “As of now I don’t see any development taking place. There was 90 percent voting during NC’s tenure when Panchayat polls were held. So, DDC members shouldn’t be used as a diplomatic tool or for photo opportunities.”

He said the elections were held to strengthen grassroots democracy.

“The government must vest powers and responsibilities to DDC members so that democracy flourishes,” Omar said.

He hoped the recent commitment of India, Pakistan DGMOs on ceasefire would bring the two countries closer.

“Our party has always welcomed such steps. We hope this would go a long way in bringing the two countries closer and a conducive atmosphere is created for talks to happen,” he said.

Asking New Delhi to fulfil its solemn pledges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “The founding fathers of the nation have listed all the solemn commitments made to the people of J&K in the constitution itself. We are subjected to canards, called anti-national and timid when we call for dialogue with the neighbouring country to solve all the impending issues.”

On Waseem Rizvi’s remarks about the holy Quran, Omar said that Indian constitution doesn’t allow assault on any religion.

“Waseem Rizvi is not a foreigner but one among us. People who hurt the religious sentiments of people of any faith should be brought to book as per the law of the land,” Omar said.

Omar described Itoo as a leader of the tallest stature who remained committed to strengthening the party till his last breath.

Others who paid tributes to Itoo included party General Secretary Ali Muhamad Sagar, senior leaders Mustafa Kamaal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Itoo’s daughter Sakeena Itoo, Abdul Majid Bhat Larmi and Imran Nabi Dar.