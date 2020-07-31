Noted broadcaster AK Rehbar passes away

Veteran broadcaster, critic, storywriter and historian, Avatar Kishen Rehbar passed away at Delhi on Friday after a brief illness.

Rehbar, 87, was ill for some time and breathed his last at a Delhi hospital, family sources told Greater Kashmir. The deceased was cremated in sector-94 Noida, Delhi.

Rehbar, famously known as AK Rehbar was one of the pioneers of broadcasting in J&K.

Born in 1933 at Narparistan, Fateh Kadal, here, the deceased was presently living in Noida.

Rehbar had started his career as a teacher in Burn Hall School and later joined Radio Kashmir Srinagar as script writer.

With his dedication to his duties and profession, he got promoted as assistant producer and later retired as Assistant Station Director in the erstwhile Radio Kashmir.

The deceased produced many famous current feature and literary programmes including Raai Traai, Rang Haa, etc.

He has also written historical Radio plays like Budshah, Reh Te Aab, Awlaad and others.

Besides many short stories, he has also written a book ‘Kashre Adabich Tereekh’ (The history of Kashmiri literature).

Noted broadcaster and playwright Nisar Naseem said he has lost a teacher and guide in demise of Rehbar. “I have learnt a lot of professionalism and creativity from Rehbar Sahab. He was always working on innovative and creativity, discussing literature and art,” he said.

Recalling deceased’s love for literature, Naseem said that way back in 1989 the deceased had walked out from a literary conference when he felt that “it turned into a political event.”

“I was sitting with Rehbar Sahab in that conference when the then Chief Minster of J&K in his speech started politicizing the introduction of Kashmiri language in schools,” he said.

“Rehbar Sahab left the conference because he disliked mixing of politics with literature,” he said.

Naseem said that the deceased had so much love and respect for art and literature.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of J&K and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad has condoled the demise of renowned broadcaster AK Rehbar.

As per a statement issued here, Azad has expressed grief on the demise of eminent playwright, critic, historian and broadcaster.

“I pray for the peace of the departed soul and express my sympathies for bereaved family,” Azad said.

Shamima Azad, noted singer has also expressed her condolences on the demise of Rehbar.

Jammu Kashmir Cultural Council and Manasbal Dramatics, and Funkar Cultural Organization have expressed solidarity with bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.