Noted broadcaster M Sultan Pandit passes away

Veteran broadcaster Muhammad Sultan Pandit who enthralled radio listeners of the Valley for more than four decades, passed away here on Friday after a brief illness.

Pandit, 88, breathed his last at SK Institute of Medical Sciences Soura, here and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Kolipora, Nowpora in the downtown Srinagar late Friday evening.

Late Pandit, fondly known as Sulla Soeb was one of the pioneers and among the first voices to be broadcast from erstwhile Radio Kashmir way back in 1948, a senior broadcaster said.

He said the deceased was a staff artiste and his radio name was “Moghel Dar”.

Pandit was also a drama voice and acted in a number of Kashmiri plays including the popular “Machama” series in which he played “Rahman Dadhe”, for which he became an instant hit and is known even today.

After putting in a service of nearly half a century, Pandit attained superannuation from Radio Kashmir in 1989. He played in the famous series “Zoon dab” and was very popular in the rural programme “Gaami Bayan Heund Programme” where he was known as “Magray soeb”.

“The programme was responsible for being a link between farmers and agri and allied departments spreading awareness about different package of practices,” said a fan of Pandit, while paying tribute to him on social networking site Facebook.

Pandit also played the role of “Bhaijaan” in Kashmiri children’s programme. He was also an approved Kashmiri news reader, said people associated with the Radio industry.

“Pandit sahib was my teacher in broadcasting and all other fields of my life. He was an experienced and dedicated broadcaster and taught his disciples to work religiously and not to cheat the listeners or the microphone,” A R Bhat, senior broadcaster who had worked with late Pandit for four decades told Greater Kashmir.

The broadcasters described late Pandit as a humble and gentle human being who was “a broadcaster par excellence”.

Poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef said Pandit Sahab was a “remarkable broadcaster” and people admired his programming skills and voice modulation abilities.

“He was a true gentleman and a humble person. I am saddened to know about his demise and feel sad that we couldn’t participate in his Namaz-e-Jinaza due to the present situation owing to Covid-19,” said Zareef.

Former Director General, Radio Kashmir, Bashir Aarif said that late Pandit was a “pillar of the broadcasting industry of the Valley”.

“The way he played a memorable character in radio programme ‘Zoon Daeb’ is a cherished memory for all of us. His ability to script dramas was a great talent that late Pandit sahib possessed,” Aarif said.

Aarif said Pandit Sahab had played the role of the friend of late poet Ghulam Ahmad Mahjoor in the film titled “Mahjoor”.

“People had admired this role and lauded Pandit sahab’s screen presence also,” Aarif said.

Broadcaster Talha Jehangir said he used to imitate Muhammad Sultan Pandit’s voice and dialogue delivery which is one of his favourite memories of the veteran broadcaster.

“Pandit sahib had a great quality broadcast voice and I used to feel proud in mimicking him. Back then in 1960s there were hardly any mediums of broadcast or print media. It was then that Pandit sahib emerged as a trend setter and created a name and fame for himself,” Jehangir said.

“He possessed a great sense of humour and ensured that innovation is a hallmark of his broadcast work. People could relate to him and his character “Rahman dadha” and continue to do so even today,” Jehangir said.