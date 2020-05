General Administration Department (GAD) today issued notification for the oath of chairman and members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (J&KPSC), following the appointment of retired IAS officer BR Sharma as the head of the body.

The GAD issued the notification in exercise of powers conferred by section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the proclamation issued by the President dated October 31, 2019.