Now, animals also to undergo quarantine in J&K

Government has decided to put dairy animals imported to J&K in quarantine on their arrival and to release them after their health profiling to ensure that farmers get disease-free animals.

The animal and sheep husbandry department has started this exercise.

The demand for dairy animals in J&K has increased after the government announced 50 percent subsidy on purchase of animals.

The J&K government recently introduced ‘Integrated Dairy Development Scheme’ which facilitates the establishment of dairy units across J&K offering 50 percent cost subsidy on purchase of animals mainly procured from Punjab and other neighbouring states.

After the implementation of the scheme, there has been an immense flow of dairy animals from outside states to J&K.

As per officials, the government took these measures to ensure disease-free animals reach J&K in the wake of outbreak of COVID19.

In view of the COVID19 situation, Commissioner Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry department, Navin K Choudhary has ordered that the dairy animals imported from other states shall be kept in quarantine on their arrival.

It has been ordered that the animals shall be put under disease surveillance and subjected to health profiling. “Besides, there will be verification of the supplier and buyer”.

“The buyer shall register at the Animal Husbandry Post Lakhanpur for purchase, transportation of dairy animals from outside J&K. After registration, the farmer shall procure the dairy animals which on reaching Lakhanpur shall be quarantined for disease surveillance and health profile,” the order said.

The government said a fitness certificate shall be given to the farmer importing the dairy animal. “The animals shall be tagged, vaccinated and fitness certificate will be issued within minimum possible time,” he said.

The government said that these steps have been taken given the lack of proper procedures for the import of dairy animals to Jammu and Kashmir. “There is a dire need to issue SOPs to streamline the transportation of dairy animals so that the farmers shall not face any hardships while transporting dairy animals from outside J&K,” Chaudhary said.

Moreover, the government has also called for checking the illegal trafficking of dairy animals to the union territory.