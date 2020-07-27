Now Armed Forces don't need Govt nod for land acquisition in J&K

Revenue Department has withdrawn an order mandating armed forces to obtain No Objection Certificate from the Home Department for land acquisition in Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Dr Pawan Kotwal has issued a circular withdrawing a previous circular of revenue department (LB) 71/13 dated August 27, 1971.

“In view of the extension of Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the circular number Rev (LB) 71/13-A of August 27, 1971 which prescribed obtaining of No Objection Certificate from the Home Department for acquisition/requisition of land in favour of the army, BSF, CRPF and similar organizations is withdrawn,” reads the circular issued by the Revenue Department.

In this regard, the circular has ordered all the Collectors Land Acquisition designated under the Right to Fair compensation and transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and the Competent Authority Land Acquisition (CALA) authorized under the National Highway Act, 1956 to process the cases of land acquisition/requisition strictly in accordance with the provisions of these two Acts and Rules.

Until now, the armed forces had to take No Objection Certificate from the Home Department for acquisition/requisition of land in Jammu and Kashmir.