Now, COVID screening in all offices, universities, markets in Srinagar

Amid soaring number of COVID19 cases, the government has decided to ramp up screening of people in vulnerable clusters including all government offices, markets, universities to combat the spread of viral respiratory illness in Srinagar district.

The directions have been passed to the heads of offices of all government departments within the jurisdiction of Srinagar district to ensure that no government employee will be allowed to enter office until they get their negative test certificate.

“All the heads of offices to ensure that no entry is given to any official without a negative test certificate. Each such certificate shall be duly attested by the head of the office on the basis of reporting of the team and shall be valid for a period of 15 days.

“Head of the office also shall ensure that all employees are present in the office on the date of testing and they shall be tested irrespective of their testing history. A report in this regard should be sent to the office of district disaster management authority,” read an order issued by the DDMA Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary.

The Srinagar district has been witnessing an increasing trend of COVID19 cases with each passing day. The number of cases till August 29 has reached 9025.

The number of people infected with viral illness has soared manifold since the lifting of lockdown from August 16. In last 14 days, Srinagar district alone has recorded 2235 positive cases. The total number of fatalities due to COVID in the district is 217 which is the highest among all the districts of J&K.

Meanwhile, chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar has issued an order directing the chief medical officer, Srinagar to conduct rapid antigen tests at all government offices, banks, markets, universities within the jurisdiction of Srinagar district. “In order to ramp up rapid antigen testing (RAT) it has been decided to conduct sampling of all vulnerable clusters like service providers, business establishments, government employees, banks, etc. in Srinagar district and accordingly under supervision of chief medical officer dedicated team of doctors and technicians have been identified.”

“The targeted areas, offices, localities stand identified and dates fixed for sampling of each locality/office/area. In order to ensure strict compliance and 100 percent sampling in the identified unit, strict perimeter control shall be followed during the period of sampling and testing,” reads an order, adding that testing will started from September 3. Accordingly, concerned tehsildars and SHOs have also been roped in for ensuring compliance.

Assistant Commissioner revenue/sub-divisional magistrate along with SDPOs concerned shall make necessary arrangements for stationing of health teams at different locations in their respective jurisdictions. Prior to this, director, Health Services Kashmir has also ordered testing of their staff. The director health Kashmir has issued an order directing all the staff to get tested for COVID and only those with negative certificate will be allowed to join offices.