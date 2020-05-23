Now, it is 'Ladakh Police' in Ladakh UT

The Ladakh Union Territory (UT) administration has ordered replacement of ‘J&K Police’ organizational name by ”Ladakh Police”.

“It is hereby ordered that wherever organisational name ‘J&K Police’ is written on any sign boards, police vehicles, official stationeries, seals and other official items of UT police Ladakh should be replaced by the word ‘LADAKH POLICE” in capital letter henceforth. No police officer/official shall put on president police collar insignia of J&K Police on uniform,” reads an order issued by the Inspector General of Police, UT Ladakh SS Khandare.

A senior police official said that the organizational changes were “bound to happen” in a separate UT as per the Reorganisation Act.

The officer said that there will be mass police recruitment drives in Leh and Kargil to strengthen the police in number. Ladakh was officially declared UT on October 31 with R K Mathur as its first Lieutenant Governor and SS Khandare as its first Inspector General of Police (IGP).