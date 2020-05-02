Now, Kharpora emerging as hotspot in Anantnag

With two toddler siblings testing positive in this remote village of Larnoo area in Kokernag, the number of Covid19 cases here has reached a staggering 23.

Early this week, ten family members from two families here tested positive for coronavirus. They had come in contact with the positive case from Nowgam village of Shangus area which so far has seen around 70 cases.

The village of around 2000 souls was immediately declared red-zone. Two days later, the samples of a deceased pregnant woman from the same village who had suffered twin IUD in MCH Anantnag also returned positive. She was later on listed among the covid19 deaths.

“Two more have tested positive from Kharpoora in Larnoo today,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

He said the cases coming to fore are all “contacts and family members” of the first cases. “The samples of two siblings— six-year- and 3-year-old toddlers— are positive,” said a medic who is part of the team monitoring the situation in the village.

“The duo has been isolated.” He said their parents had earlier also tested positive.

Earlier, yesterday six and a day before 4 samples tested positive from this village alone.

“This really is a worrying sign,” a medic said, fearing that this may be an indication that community transmission “is on cards here.”

He said, after Nowgam this village and its adjoining ones can turn to be another Covid-19 hotspot in Anantnag.

Two more cases were reported from Telwani village of Achabal today taking the number here to 7.

Earlier, this week a health worker, posted in PHC Achabal became the first positive case from the village. “All his family members have tested positive,” a health official said.

The first Covid-19 case reported from Nowgam on April, 14 according to officials has recovered. He is the first recovery in the district which has so far seen around 100 cases.

“The patient after undergoing treatment in GMC Anantnag has been sent for home quarantine,” an official handout read.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Dar said that the district administration was fully equipped to tackle the situation. “We are hopeful that all Covid-19 patients will recover,” DC said.