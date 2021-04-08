Now, no traffic to ply on highway on Wednesdays

The authorities today said that the traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall now onwards remain suspended every Wednesday, instead of Friday, for weekly repairs and maintenance of the road.

A fresh order in this regard was issued by the government today stating that for undertaking major repairs and maintenance works of the NH-44 “all Wednesdays falling in the months of April and May 2021 would be traffic dry days on the highway”.

The order said that all Wednesdays falling on April 14, 21 and 28, and May 5,12,19 and 26 would be traffic dry days on the highway.

Meanwhile, traffic police headquarter Srinagar/Jammu issued traffic advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions LMVs shall be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu whereas stranded heavy motor vehicles between Nashri and Ramban would be allowed to ply towards Kashmir on Friday.

“Light motor passenger vehicles (LMVs) private cars will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu. Cut off timings fixed for LMVs from Zig Qazigund 8am to 12pm whereas vehicles carrying essential commodities stranded between Nashri and Ramban would be allowed to proceed towards Kashmir on Friday,” it said.

No vehicle will be allowed to ply after cut off timing, it said.

It may be mentioned that earlier the traffic on the highway would remain suspended on every Friday since November 2020.