Odisha's Soyeb Aftab tops with 100% score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of NEET 2020 examination on its official website, along with the final Q&A score.

Soyeb Aftab of Odisha has topped the examination with a perfect score of 720 out of 720. Shoaib’s parents are over the moon that their son’s hard work has got him this success.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. About 90 per cent of these had taken the examination. This year, more than 14.37 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance exam on September 13 braving the Corona epidemic.

The examination was conducted once again on October 14 for students who were not able to take the examination due to being in containment zones. So, there was a slight delay in the result.

Candidates who succeed in this examination get admission in MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical colleges in the country.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has expressed happiness over the results and said, “It was very important to conduct these examinations to ensure the progress of the students’ careers and a brighter future.”

It may be worth recalling that despite protests and politics being played over the examination, the ministry led by Nishank left no stone unturned to hold the exams.

Union Education Minister Nishank said, “The educational and academic realms across the world were being affected due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. But it was necessary to conduct these examinations to ensure a better future for the students.”

He further said, “Due to the hard work of all the people, examination was conducted successfully and the results declared on time. The Covid epidemic tried to spoil the atmosphere for conducting exams across the country, but due to resolution and will power, not only did the students save one year but their education plans were not derailed within the country or abroad.”

He said, “Chief ministers of various states also helped administratively in conducting the examination by cooperating in difficult circumstances. Owing to the lockdown across the country, it was a challenge to conduct the test. There will be no hindrance in the qualification, scholarships and admissions to any university in the world.”