Officer arrested red-handed accepting Rs 50k bribe: CBI

The sleuths of CBI today arrested Deputy Director, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for allegedly receiving Rs 50,000 in bribe.

The CBI team also conducted searches at the residence of the officer at Chandigarh, Mohali (Punjab) and Jammu and recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash and property documents, an official statement said.

Giving details it said the CBI officials received a complaint following which they laid a trap and apprehended “Deputy Director ESIC, Darabara Singh—also Incharge Regional Director— red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50000.”

“The arrested officer had demanded Rs 2 lakh of bribe to lower the penalty amount of Rs 23.90 lakh which was imposed on a private security firm employee and owner for improper documents,” it said. “The arrested officer had to receive Rs 2 lakh in four installments i.e. Rs 50,000 in each instalment,” it said.

The CBI spokesperson in the statement said that when the employee and owner of the private security firm visited the office of ESIC to meet the Deputy Director to know about the cause of penalty, the Deputy Director, ESIC allegedly told them that their papers were not proper and therefore, ESIC would impose a penalty of Rs 23.90 lakh on them and “if they would pay him a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, he can reduce the penalty amount.”

