Jammu,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:33 AM

Officials warned against unsanctioned trips to foreign countries

The Government has warned its officials against proceeding to foreign countries on private trips without seeking prior sanction to leave the station.

The Government has issued strict directions to the officials to get their leaves sanctioned from the respective administrative departments before proceeding on leave to foreign countries on personal affairs.

The directions were issued after several complaints surfaced before the respective administrative departments, an official said.

“The procedure for granting permission in favour of Government officials/employees for private visits to foreign countries has been prescribed clearly by the Government,” an official said citing several cases.

The official quoted a circular of the General Administration Department (GAD) in which the officials have been directed that: “The station permission for proceeding outside the country on private affairs shall be granted by the administrative department in the same manner as leave outside the country.”

“However, several officers of various Departments are proceeding on foreign visits without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority, in violation of rules/norms, due to which such cases are recommended for post-facto sanction and it is defeating the purpose of an elaborate set of guidelines notified on the subject,” an official in GAD said.

The official said that the matter has been viewed seriously by the authorities. Therefore, all the officials working in various Government Departments, Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs), Boards and Commissions have been strictly directed to adhere to the instructions.

“Administrative Secretaries and Head of Departments shall take note of these instructions and take appropriate action against the defaulters and shall not process any case for post facto sanction,” according to a circular issued by the GAD.

The Finance Department on February 21, 2019, had also clarified that prior permission of the competent authority for leaving the station shall be mandatory when a Government employee intends to visit a foreign country on a private affair.

