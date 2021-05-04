Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 12:38 AM

Offline exams in central higher institutions postponed

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare has also said in his letter that this decision will be reviewed in the first week of June 2021.
Due to the second wave of Covid, the Union Ministry of Education requested to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May, 2021.

This decision will be applicable to all central higher educational institutions across the country. Apart from this, such higher educational institutions will also have to postpone offline examinations, which receive financial support from the central government.

In a letter addressed to all heads of centrally funded institutions, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare has urged these institutes to postpone all offline examinations to be held in the month of May, 2021. Although online examinations may continue.

Institutions have further been advised to ensure that if anyone in an institution is in need of assistance, it should be provided at the earliest so that it comes out of crisis soon.

All educational institutions must encourage eligible individuals to be vaccinated and ensure that Covid norms are followed properly. At the same time, Delhi University has also postponed the online open book examination to be held in May. The examination was to be held from May 15. Senior officials of the university have taken this important decision to postpone the examinations with the caretaker vice-chancellor.

