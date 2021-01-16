Offline selling of air tickets | CBK conducts searches at multiple locations in Srinagar

Crime Branch Kashmir today carried out searches at a number of locations across Srinagar city in connection with investigations into sale of air tickets allegedly at exorbitant rates.

A CBK statement said that the investigating agency conducted searches at multiple locations across Srinagar city “in connection with case FIR 03/2020 U/S 120, 468, 471,409,120-B IPC, regarding the alleged sale of air tickets on exorbitant rates by travel agents and various airlines operating in Srinagar sector.”

The statement said: “In this regard searches were conducted in the offices of nine travel agents and the residential premises of a sales manager of one of the airlines.”

The CBK had received a complaint from different travel associations and traders’ bodies through Director Tourism, Kashmir regarding “dry selling/offline selling” of bulk tickets by airlines staff to the ticketing agents in advance in violation of the standing norms and procedure.

The complaint further alleged that travel agents in league with airlines staff “are creating artificial inflation of prices”.

During the investigation, the CBK had summoned representatives of various airlines viz. Vistara, Go Air, Indigo, Air India, Air Asia and Spice-jet U/S 160 CrPC along with relevant records.

The investigation has revealed that large number of tickets have been purchased by some agents through various airlines in violation of the standing norms and procedure, the statement said.

“Accordingly searches, as mandated under law, were conducted on 16.01.2021 across the city and important documents pertaining to the case investigation have been seized from various travel agents,” it said.

Further investigation in the case is being conducted as per procedure.