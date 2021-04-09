Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 1:19 AM

Omar Abdullah tests positive

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 1:19 AM
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo

Former J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, today tested positive for COVID19, a few days after his father and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah had also tested positive.

Omar Abdullah made the announcement on social media on Friday afternoon and said he had no symptoms. “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVID-19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc,” Omar Abdullah wrote on twitter.

Omar Abdullah had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine two days ago.

On Tuesday, Farooq Abdullah was discharged from SKIMS hospital where he had been admitted last week after he developed complications due to Covid-19.

