Omar briefly deactivates his Twitter account

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah briefly deactivated his Twitter account on Wednesday evening, only to be back later.

Earlier, Omar’s tweet drew strong criticism from the social media users in Kashmir. In this tweet, Omar wrote: “Those Kashmiris

tempted to look towards China as some sort of saviour need only google the plight of Uighur Muslims. Be careful what you wish for….”.

However, after Omar reactivated his Twitter account, the tweet which caused the furore was deleted by him.

Minutes after Omar was back on Twitter, he made an apparent reference to his earlier tweet which had attracted massive criticism in Kashmir. The National Conference vice-president wrote: “I almost walked away from here but then decided why the hell should I give you the satisfaction of believing you chased me away. Sorry to have cut short your celebrations. Have a nice evening. Go trend something else now.”

Later, Omar deleted this tweet also.