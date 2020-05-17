Omar exhorts NC cadre to help people fight COVID19

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today exhorted the party cadre to reach out to the people in distress and help them fight coronavirus in whatever manner they can after observing all necessary preventive protocols.

“We are in an unprecedented situation, which calls for a cohesive approach based on compassion and the spirit of togetherness, the hallmark of our glorious existence”, Omar said during a video conference with senior party leaders of Jammu province.

He said this is not the time for politics or to “superimpose individual sufferings over the general good of community”, given the unprecedented challenge posed by COVID-19 to humanity.

He observed that political class should not be seen seeking votes only but it has to remain in the forefront to share the miseries of the people, especially during the critical times mankind is presently in. “This has been the political philosophy of National Conference since its inception and history stands testimony how the party has surmounted challenges of most testing times. Therefore, the cadre in general and those residing along the national highway have to stand up to assist the labourers and stranded people returning their homes from within the country and abroad by whatever way they can. Even humble contributions will a big gesture to demonstrate the solidarity,” he, according to an NC handout, said.

He said the dreaded infection knows no religious, economic or social barriers, as it has struck the humanity as a whole and therefore calls for a united and cohesive response.

The National Conference Vice President said that the party leadership headed by Dr Farooq Abdullah has been taking up every distress call from the stranded people with concerned quarters to seek expeditious evacuation.

He referred to the airlifting of Jammu and Kashmir students from Bangladesh and hoped that similar mechanism will be adopted in bringing the stranded people from Oman, Dubai, Iran and other countries. Similarly, those stranded in various parts of the country too are needed to be ferried in a time bound manner while efforts should be made to ensure inter-district movement of stranded people as well, he added.

The Vice President also urged the cadre to support every administrative measure for the overall good of the people in the war against pandemic notwithstanding the political developments of the last year.

Omar lauded the resilience of the people in meeting the challenge with courage and fortitude, hoping the current gloomy phase will come to an end soon.

He prayed for well being of the people across the globe.

Welcoming the Vice President into video conferencing with functionaries after a long spell of nearly nine months, Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said that National Conference is committed to public service as ever before.

He said all the district and block units of the party had been activated to help out the people in need ever since the spread of virus.

“The parent body as also various other wings—youth and women—have been playing their role in highlighting the problems faced by the people and seeking their redressal”, Rana added.

Senior National Conference leaders, former ministers and legislators, functionaries of various wings and districts of the Jammu Province participated in the video conference coordinated by the Provincial Youth NC Wing, headed by Provincial President Ajaz Jan, the statement said.