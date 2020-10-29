Omar-headed People's Alliance group to visit Kargil

In a significant development, a group of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration headed by National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah is visiting Kargil district in Ladakh on Friday.

Sources told the Greater Kashmir that the group of several political leaders from recently formed People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration will meet the political leaders of Kargil to discuss the post August 5, 2019, situation and to seek the point of view with regard to the demand for the restoration of Article 370.

They said that some leaders of other political parties are part of the group including ANC’s Muzafar Shah, PDP’s Waheed Parra and NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani.

This will be the first visit of any political leader from Kashmir to Kargil district after the abrogation of Article 370, 35A on August 5 last year.

Senior National conference leader from Kargil Qamar Ali Akhoon confirmed to the Greater Kashmir about the visit of Omar Abdullah-headed group.

“A meeting with the leaders of all political parties from Kargil is scheduled,” Akhoon said.

A senior leader from Congress in Kargil said that they will meet the People’s Alliance group headed by Omar Abdullah visiting Kargil.

In Kargil district, the people as well as the political leaders have been opposing the bifurcation of the state and want the restoration of the statehood and want to be a part of Jammu and Kashmir.