Omar, Mehbooba, Azad, Lone, Geelani, Sehrai, Mirwaiz grieved

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Kishtwar road accident in which at least 35 persons died. “Saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Kishtwar. Deepest condolences to families of the bereaved,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Omar Abdullah in a tweet said: “Terrible news coming about the high death toll in a bus accident in Kishtwar. Condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery if the injured.”

Leader of Opposition in RajaySabha and former Chief Minister GhulamNabi Azad said the news of bus accident in Kishtwar is extremely saddening. “Condolence to the families of deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

People’s Conference leader and former minister Sajad Lone tweeted, “Tragic news coming in from Kishtwar. Dozens may have lost their lives in a road accident. My heartfelt condolences.”

SEPARATISTS SADDENED

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Geelani expressing shock over the tragic road accident said “the highway running through the mountainous Chenab region has been left unattended by the authorities.”

“Statistics of these killer roads are alarming and exposes the tall claims of the development,” Geelani in a statement said.

The Hurriyat leader said that government very “cleverly maintains and repairs only those roads which are used by its armed forces. They are least bothered about the miseries and hardships of people.”

Condoling the bereaved families, the Hurriyat chairman prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to the bereaved to bear this irreparable human loss.

Expressing deep grief and sorrow over yet another tragic road accident in Kishtwar district, APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Mirwaiz in a statement said this incident occurred barely a few days after the Mughal Road accident in which about a dozen school children died and many others sustained grave injuries.

He said the growing road accidents that take toll on human lives, was a cause of concern. “It is because of the dilapidated road conditions, rash driving and overloading that road accident are showing a steep rise across the state,” the statement said.

Taking a dig at the state administration for resorting to “lip servicing” and confining itself to expressing condolences only, Mirwaiz said it seems there is no check by the administration on rash driving, over speeding, overloading and travel on crucial roads without proper travel permits.

He said despite tall claims, major and crucial roads across the state remain in a shambles, as a result of which they become death traps which is highly unfortunate.

Mirwaiz demanded impartial probe into the Kishtwar incident so that reasons that led to the major accident comes to fore and those found involved in any lapses are punished to prevent such in incidents in the future.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai expressed shock and grief over the devastating Kishtwar road accident.

He said it is painful to see that road accidents are happening on alarming rate and it seems to be a routine now as the administration and department concerned are in deep slumber and not taking road and passenger safety measures swiftly, a spokesman of TeH in a statement to KNS said.

Sehrai expressed sympathies and solidarity with the families whose loved ones were killed in a tragic road accident and shared his thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.