Omar, Mehbooba, Lone placed under house arrest

Authorities on Sunday placed top mainstream leaders under house arrest and imposed restrictions across Srinagar.

Also Read | Kashmir Police seeks help to return passport, other valuables of Canadian tourist

A source said that National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and chairman of Peoples Conference Sajad Gani Lone were placed under house arrest late in the night.

Meanwhile, authorities imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC in Srinagar district.

Also Read | JKBOSE holds workshop on proposed state education policy

An official statement said, “The restrictions have been imposed with effect from 1200 hours on 5 August 2019 which shall remain in force till further orders. As per the order there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.”

“However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media,” the statement added.

Also Read | Ascent holds discussion on Draft National Edu Policy, 2019

Authorities also snapped mobile internet services across Kashmir late in the night.