Omar welcomes; seeks release of Mehbooba, others

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has welcomed the release of Shah Faesal and others but expressed disappointment over continuous detention of Mehbooba Mufti and other senior leaders.

Omar took to Twitter and appreciated the move of the administration but also expressed concern over continued detention of Mehbooba Mufti and others who still remain detained under the PSA.

“Good to hear that Shah Faesal, Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention. Disappointed that Mehbooba Mufti, Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well (Sic),” Omar wrote in a Tweet.

“Not to mention the many others under informal “house arrest” for the last 10 months. It’s time the rule of law is applied to all equally & these leaders are allowed to leave their homes without their “guards” locking them inside without cause, justification or any detention order,” Omar added.