On 6th straight day, J&K reports over 100 COVID cases

For the sixth consecutive day today, Jammu and Kashmir reported over 100 COVID19 positive cases taking the total tally of viral respiratory illness cases in the Union Territory to 128679.

According to the J & K government’s media bulletin, in the last 24-hours, 132 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 28 from Jammu division and 104 from Kashmir division, have been reported. The COVID graph from past week is showing an upward trend. In the past eight days over 1000 cases have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, while majority of the cases have been reported from summer capital Srinagar.

Srinagar district again reported the highest number of cases out of total cases reported in J&K in the last 24 hours. In Srinagar district 77 cases were reported taking the total tally to 28117.

This has forced the district administration to take stringent action against the violators who are found violating the COVID protocols including not wearing mandatory masks in public places. At various places today, the district administration in coordination with the health department conducted rapid antigen tests on persons who were not wearing masks in markets.

The rising cases of COVID in Kashmir division resulted in several other district administrations issuing orders which mention that the fine will be imposed on persons not wearing masks in public places.

As per the media bulletin, Baramulla reported 6 cases, Budgam 4, Pulwama 6, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 2, Kulgam 3, Shopian 1, Jammu 25 (7 travelers), Udhampur 1, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, and Reasi 0.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 128679 positive cases, 1981 are Active Positive, 125362 have recovered and 1981 have died; 732 in Jammu division and 1249 in Kashmir division. The Bulletin further said that out of 5773118 test results available, 5644439 samples have tested negative till 22 March, 2021.

According to the bulletin, among the total 128679 positive cases in J&K, 12888 have been reported as travelers while 115791 as others.