On day one, Amit Shah's focus remains Kashmir

On the first day after assuming charge as Home Minister, Amit Shah’s primary focus remained the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

While he was briefed on the situation in the Kashmir Valley by Director, Intelligence Bureau, Rajiv Jain and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Shah also had a 15-minute-long, closed-door meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The situation in the state, which is presently under President’s rule, continues to be tense but under control.

Sources said that Home Ministry’s Internal Security Department and the Jammu and Kashmir Affairs division had earlier prepared special notes to be placed before the new Home Minister. The Jammu and

Kashmir division deals with counter-terrorism, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and coordination between various ministries including Defence and External Affairs.

In the evening, Malik discussed security matters with Shah. “I had a brief discussion with the Home Minister on the law and order situation in the valley as well as on the border areas,” Malik told reporters after the meeting.

During the 15-minute meeting, the Governor apprised the Home Minister about the preparation for the Amarnath Yatra.

The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Discussions were also held between the two on the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley and the border areas besides various development issues.

“I have discussed security matters and development issues with the Home Minister,” Malik told reporters after the meeting.

The Governor, however, said that the issue related to holding assembly elections in the state was not discussed as the matter was under the purview of the Election Commission of India.

Jammu and Kashmir is under the central rule since June 2018 and the assembly election is expected to be held later this year.

Sources said that Amit Shah had a joint meeting with Secretaries and heads of various divisions ranging from Border Management to Internal Security.

From Monday onward, he HM would be meeting the chiefs of paramilitary forces including the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Central Industrial Security Force and other police organisations.

Sources said that Shah also expressed concern over Maoist violence and also discussed activities of Jihadi groups, particularly about those active in Kerela and adjoining states in south India.

“He (HM) would also review central security cover provided by the MHA to VIPs and private persons. A lot of budget is being spent on providing central paramilitary cover to individuals,” said a source.

Shah said Saturday the country’s security and welfare of the people are the key priorities of the Modi government.

Two newly appointed ministers of state for home — G K Reddy and Nityanand Rai — who too took charge on Saturday, also attended the hour-long meeting.

“Country’s security and people’s welfare are Modi government’s priorities. Under the leadership of Modi ji, I will try my best to fulfil these priorities,” Shah tweeted in Hindi after assuming the charge.

Shah also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility of the Home Ministry.

“Today, I have taken the charge as India’s Home Minister. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me,” he said.

Earlier Saturday, Shah was given a warm welcome at the North Block office of the Home Ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain and other senior officials.

Shah took charge two days after he was sworn-in following a landslide victory of the BJP-led NDA.

Another Home Ministry official said Shah is expected to prioritise the NDA government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration.

The NDA won a landslide mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election with the saffron party winning 303 of the 542 seats that went to polls. Shah was the key architect of the BJP’s victory as the party president.