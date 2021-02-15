'Only 50% health workers opted for Covid vaccine in J&K'

Phase-I of COVID19 vaccination is closing on 16 February in J&K, as per the UT Government. The first phase that started on 16 January aimed at vaccinating 1 lakh healthcare workers (HCW), registered for the purpose by the Health department. On 04 February, vaccination of frontline workers in other categories, police and security forces, revenue department staff and municipal workers was started simultaneously to go with HCW. The official figures reveal that till 13 February, 50 percent of the registered HCW had taken the vaccine.

The breakup of data shows that Jammu division had 62 percent of its HCWs vaccinated. In the Kashmir division, only 40 percent had taken the shot. Between the districts, there is a huge disparity in the uptake of the Covishield vaccine, the brand that is being administered in J&K, and most other states. The highest vaccination has been achieved in Samba district with a percentage of 78. In Kashmir, the highest performing district is Shopian with 73 percent of its HCWs vaccinated. Incidentally, Shopian has had the lowest number of COVID19 cases in Kashmir upto now.

Srinagar district, which has had the highest caseload of COVID19 cases, over 30 percent of the share from Kashmir division, has the lowest vaccination percentage. Only 21 percent of HCW have taken the vaccine in the district till date, the data states. In Srinagar, 15921 HCW had been registered for the shot, of which only 3312 have taken it. The number of registered HCW in Kashmir stood at 64131 and in Jammu it was 49915.

Among other categories of frontline workers too, Srinagar district has been performing low. Only 22 percent of frontline workers (other than HCWs) have taken the vaccine shot in the district. The percentage is lower only in Baramulla district, where it stood at 21 percent. District Ramban has vaccinated 52 percent of its frontline workers, while district Kathua and district Shopian have also completed 50 percent of the target. 155047 frontline workers are registered for the jab in Kashmir, 259209 in J&K total.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said that vaccination was going on “at a better pace” now, since an intensified drive was launched last week. He acknowledged “less response in some districts” and said it was expected to improve. “The vaccine for HCW is a necessity that cannot be undermined. Our staff is on the job to overcome hurdles of all kinds,” he said.