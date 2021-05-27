Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 12:28 AM

Only people of 18-60 years of age eligible for Hajj-2021

Aspiring Hajj pilgrims asked to complete online health verification
File pic of Hajj house Srinagar
File pic of Hajj house Srinagar

The J&K Hajj Committee on Thursday asked the aspiring pilgrims from the Union Territory to complete the online health verification for Hajj-2021, while making it clear that only the people aged between 18 to 60 years are eligible for the pilgrimage.

A communiqué by the Executive J&K Hajj Committee asked the aspirants to visit the Hajj Committee of India’s website hajcommittee.gov.in and upload the COVID-19 vaccination details and certificate verifying it.

It said that as per the latest guidelines by the Saudi Health Ministry and Haj Committee of India, people aged 18-60 years of age only will be allowed to perform Hajj 2021.

