Only SC can take a call on Articles 370, 35A: Bukhari

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday that no political party can restore Articles 370 or 35A to J&K and it is only the Supreme Court which can “take a call on it”.

Addressing party workers in Ganderbal on DDC election campaign, Bukhari said few political parties are claiming that they will bring Articles 370 and 35(A) back, but “I want to make it clear that only the SC can decide about it”.

“All our hopes are on the Supreme Court and I pray to Almighty that the decision of SC is as per the wishes and aspirations of our people,” Bukhari said.

Bukhari said that way the Congress, the NC and the PDP “are responsible for the mess we have today, in the same way the BJP is also responsible”.

“They are equal partners in this mess as they were partners in power.”

He said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have been “deceived by hallow slogans by these people in power during last 70 years”.

He alleged that these parties have played the politics of division over the decades.

Bukhari said that Apni party is clear on its stand and vision which is “development, protection of identity and rights and taking along all the people of Jammu and Kashmir together”.

JKAP senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir was also present.