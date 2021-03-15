Operation was delayed to avoid collateral damage: IGP

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, today said that police delayed the Shopian operation to avoid collateral damage.

“We delayed operation due to some reasons. First militants made hostages of five civilians. Second, militants kept changing houses. Third, our aim was to stop collateral damage in which we succeeded.”

“Killing of top commander Vilayat Ahmad Lone alias Sajjad Afghani is a big success for police as he has been a mastermind in recruitment of new youths into militant ranks,” he said. The IGP congratulated the security forces for killing Vilayat Ahmad Lone, a resident of Shopian.